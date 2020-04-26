Most sporting activities have been postponed during this outbreak. One Menoken arena owner felt prepared to handle barrel racing tournaments again.

Treva Beard of Beard Arena said there's a learning curve to organizing events but its exciting to have people compete again even though only 10 people are allowed in the arena at one time.

"Each time that we hold an event we have different ideas and we change it up a little bit and we get a little smarter and do things a little more efficiently," said Co-owner Beard Arena, Treva Beard.

No concession stands or audiences were allowed at this race. Beard says she's not sure when the next tournament will be held but nicer weather will make it easier for people to social distance outside.