Bank of ND expanding loans for May re-start

In response to job losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Supreme Court at the end of March brought a halt to evictions of those who couldn't afford to pay their rent or mortgage.

However, justices amended that rule Thursday and are now allowing hearings in-person or by using telecommunication devices.

When the governor was asked about it he said he wasn't a part of those conversations adding that he hadn't spoken to any of the justices on that topic since.

However, with rent due just a week, many around the state are concerned.

Rep. Mary Schneider, D-Fargo, who sent a letter to of the governor a month ago, had this to say Friday: "This is an outrageous betrayal that impairs the housing security of vulnerable North Dakotans… The governor no longer has an excuse for not issuing an executive order, or any of a number of actions taken in other states to prevent needless homelessness."

The governor had said, even before the Supreme Court made their decision in March, that he would not halted evictions; adding that he's confident in federal dollars coming in.

"I think as we've seen all of these dollars flowing into the economy…. People who have been laid off have qualified for unemployment are actually making. In some cases, we've got verified, situations where people are making more on unemployment than they were making working,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.

Also coming up on May 1st is the governor’s anticipation of many businesses opening back up. To assist them, the Bank of North Dakota unveiled two programs for re-opening. The first of these is small employer loan fund, which loans a business of 10 people full time equivalent or fewer up to $50,000. And there is another program that is $5 million to a business of 500 or fewer people, and up to $10 million for company of more than 500 people.

The purpose being for assistance and regular operation costs and for bars and restaurants collecting the inventory needed to restart on May 1st.

"May 1st is not a magic date for North Dakota. When the virus decides to go away…it's a marker that we put out there several weeks ago and when we re-open, as it is in every other state, it is observed and people are using the words re-open, you look under the covers and every place is doing it in a measured gradual way. There doing this because the virus is still here and there is still no cure for it," Burgum said.

But in order to re-open, there needs to be more testing. Well on Saturday in Fargo at 11:00 a.m., the state's rapid response team will be doing more a drive-up surveillance testing. A specific location was not given, but they said that providers have been informed.

These tests are for those who are needing one as well as some asymptomatic test.

