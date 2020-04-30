Bank in Belcourt damaged in incident involving pickup truck

The front of a bank in Belcourt incurred significant damage in an incident involving a black pickup truck Wednesday afternoon.

The front doors of the Turtle Mountain Community Bank were caved in Wednesday, and as of Thursday morning the front of the building was boarded up.

Details of the incident are limited at this time, but early reports indicate a suspect is in custody and no one was hurt.

Your News Leader is reaching out to investigators with the Bureau of Indian Affairs to learn more.