Bakken oilfields adjust for COVID-19

These days, very little is “business as usual” for oilfield companies in the Bakken. The spread of COVID-19 has made for a lot of adjustments in a short amount of time.

A lot of work that oilfield workers do cannot be done from home. Some companies are requiring visitors’ to provide a recent travel-history before site-entry, while having them stay inside vehicles. For others, social distancing is built into normal routines, like checking oil wells, monitoring operations, and performing maintenance.

GO Wireline offers services to many oilfield companies, so they’ve gotten a good over-view of what is happening in the Baaken now and how they are working to make sure employees are safe.

“Social-distancing, that’s the big new step. When you’re working with multiple crews on location, what they call simultaneous operation. We try to keep everyone else’s crews and personnel separate from each other,” said GO Wireline CFO and owner Mark Gjovig

Gjovig says they want employees to also make this a good practice at home to protect families even though North Dakota hasn’t had an outbreak like other states have. In the worst-hit areas, numbers have continued to increase despite many practicing proper social-distancing, so taking it seriously early on is important.