Bacteria Busters opens in Williston

A new disinfecting and cleaning service in Williston is helping businesses safely reopen after COVID-19.

Bacteria Busters has been in business since 2013 and operates all around North Dakota and other states. Unlike ordinary cleaning, technicians use state-of-the-art electrostatic disinfecting equipment that sprays safe chemicals from a distance of 18 to 24 inches. This method ensures full coverage on all surfaces regardless of the shape or angle. The disinfectants used are hospital grade and approved by the EPA for eliminating coronavirus in roughly 10 minutes.

Sales consultant Ambrose Leahy explains: "As far as the product goes, it appears to work via oxidizing viruses which stops the virus being viable anymore. And as far as bacteria goes, it has some function of adding oxygen into the bacteria which prevents any further metabolism of the bacteria."

Bacteria Busters operates 24 hours a day for both business and residential services. For more information, call 701-580-0862 or visit their website at bacteriabustersusa.com

