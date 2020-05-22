Babe Ruth, Cal Ripken leagues release tournament schedules

North Dakota Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken Baseball released schedules for state tournaments this summer.

State Commissioner Jeremy Ludlum said there could have been big-picture consequences if youth baseball would be shelved for a season.

"One of my life goals is to make sure kids have opportunities to participate. If baseball would have been canceled this season, you'd lose kids in the future. Kids wouldn't come back. People find other things to do. We want to make sure we provide a product that's as good as we can," said Ludlum.

State Championships for Cal Ripken Baseball in North Dakota is set for July 30-Aug. 2 at all levels with five different host cities.

Babe Ruth starts with the 13 to 15-year-olds going in Williston and wraps up with Class A and AA in the first week of August.