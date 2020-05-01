BSC graduation to be televised; Former Miss America Cara Mund commencement speaker

Bismarck State College will hold a virtual graduation May 15.

BSC says the graduation will be recorded and then aired on KFYR, KMOT, KQCD and KUMV May 16 from noon to 1 p.m. Central Time.

Graduates will have their names read along with their photo, degrees and honors earned.

The commencement speaker is former Miss America Cara Mund. She grew up in Bismarck.

It will also be the final commencement for BSC President Larry Skogen. He is retiring after serving as the school’s president for 13 years. His last day at the school will be June 30.

Students earned more than 970 degrees.

