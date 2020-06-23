BSC classes returning in the fall

Bismarck State College announced Tuesday it will be opening its doors to students in the fall.

BSC President Larry Skogen says the college will be putting new measures in place, including hybrid classes to minimize students in classrooms, entrance check-in points, faculty training, socially distanced seating arrangements in gathering areas, and enhanced cleaning.

“Our staff and faculty are working diligently to ensure that we offer an outstanding and exceptionally safe campus experience to our students this fall and moving forward,” said Skogen.

Students living on campus have staggered move-in dates and will be asked to abide by social distancing and hygiene recommendations.

The college also has isolation plans in place should a student test positive for the virus.

BSC has been fully operational as a virtual campus since mid-March.

For more information about BSC’s return to campus plan, go to bismarckstate.edu/ReturnToCampus.