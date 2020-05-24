BREAKING: Bismarck Police, West Dakota SWAT arrest 39-year-old man after five-hour standoff in Central Bismarck

Bismarck Police and West Dakota SWAT have 39-year-old Trevis Tessaro of Bismarck in custody for terrorizing, aggravated assault and felonious restraint after a five-hour standoff in Central Bismarck.

At approximately 6:51 p.m. on May 23, 2020, Bismarck Police were asked to assist the Morton County Sheriff’s Office in locating Tessaro, who was wanted for a domestic violence incident. Officers responded to the location and contacted Tessaro through the door.

Tessaro refused to come out of the residence. West Dakota SWAT was called to assist. At approximately 12:20 a.m., Tessaro exited the residence and was taken into custody. No one was injured during the standoff.

Tessaro was taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and held on the listed charges.

The incident is still under investigation.