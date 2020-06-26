BPS purchases land for two new elementary schools

The Bismarck School Board has approved land purchase agreements to build two new elementary schools for just over $2.3M.

A school in the northwest part of town will be in the Elk Ridge development, and one on the northeast site will be in the Silver Ranch Development.

The district paid the same price, $1.75 per square foot for both properties.

The total cost to build the two schools is estimated at $24M and each would accommodate 300 students.

"We were able to negotiate contracts in line with what our negotiating strategy was from the board," said Bismarck Public Schools business and operations manager, Darin Scherr.

The money to build the schools will come from existing building funds.

The district is planning to have the schools up and running by the fall of 2022.