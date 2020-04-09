BPS providing frozen food to students in addition to daily to-go meals

Bismarck Public Schools is providing frozen food to students that can be cooked at home in addition to their daily to-go meals.

Along with breakfast and lunch, children will also receive things like frozen hamburgers, hot dogs and breaded chicken.

BPS Child Nutrition Director Michelle Wagner said the district had considered doing something like this at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was just a matter of getting things in place for it.

Wagner said, “We have a lot of stuff still in our freezer or our warehouses that we need to use up that would have been part of our typical school lunch if we were still in session."

Wagner says the district wanted to provide something that's easy to cook for students at home and provide more food options for the kids.

This district is providing a little over 4,000 meals a day to families.

