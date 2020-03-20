BPS distributes district's computers for at-home use

The Bismarck public school district is distributing district computers for at-home use.

Friday, all Bismarck Public Schools middle school students had the opportunity to pick up their laptops.

At Watcher Middle School, families remained in cars while driving to the laptop pick up location and gave their students homeroom teachers last name and received a laptop.

BPS will provide multiple opportunities for device checkout and pickup in each grade level and they ask for patience as plans are finalized.

