BPS bus drivers miss their kids

Now that school classrooms have moved online there's no need to bus students, but Bismarck Public School bus drivers are finding ways to keep busy.

BPS transportation says it's been using its fleet of vehicles to help deliver meals.

Bus driver are not heading out to pick up kids, but to pick up food.

Ever since the switch to online learning, these drivers haven't taken any breaks.

BPS bus driver Susan Weigel said, "Six buses go out and deliver food to kids at different areas and then in between that we have to sanitize the buses everyday."

Along with meal delivery, the BPS transportation is taking care of business in their facility as well.

BPS bus driver Alisha Martinez said, "I'm actually painting, we've been painting some trim in the offices, and we're doing the doors right now."

Despite it all, bus drivers are saying they’ll miss the kids the most.

Martinez said, "It's hard not to get to see them every day like we use to."

BPS transportation makes sure to sanitize each of the six buses after meal delivery is done for the day.

Drivers will continue food distribution to these drop off locations as long as the district needs them too.

