The Bismarck Police Department is asking the public for help with information connected to an attack at Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse over the weekend.

According to Bismarck police a woman received a head injury from a glass hitting her in the head.

Police say the incident happened late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

It is unknown if the attack was intentional or not, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bismarck Police at 701-223-1212.