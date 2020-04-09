BPD holds virtual 'Coffee with a Cop'

National quarantine recommendations are creating obstacles for people to stay connected.

Bismarck Police Department is doing their part to bridge the gap and stay accessible to the community.

BPD started holding "Coffee with a Cop" back in 2017 but aren't letting the challenges 2020 poses get in the way.

BPD is carrying on the tradition by holding the event online through its Facebook page. Directors say the goal is to keep in touch with residents while abiding social distancing recommendations.

"A lot of people are at home. People are lonely. People are stressed and it's just a good way for us to connect with people to let them know we're still here. We're still working. Nothing has changed on our end. If you still call, the police are still going to respond," said BPD Crime Analyst Lynn Wanner.

Wanner says the department is used to conducting Facebook lives so the transition to the virtual meet-up went well. She says the live stream has received 2,800 views.

Coffee with a Cop will be held every Thursday at 10 a.m.

You can join the live stream in the events tab on the Bismarck Police Department Facebook page.

