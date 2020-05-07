BNSF cuts to impact employees in Minot, Mandan

A series of workforce cuts by Burlington Northern Santa Fe due to the recent economic downturn will impact employees in Minot and Mandan.

According to a statement from a BNSF spokesperson, the rail company will shutter three facilities in Montana and Wyoming, and reduce mechanical workforces in several locations.

Seven employees in Mandan and six in Minot will be impacted.

BNSF said the employees have been notified, and the company is working with them to connect them with resources and offering a possible transfer.

BNSF spokesperson Amy McBeth provided the following statement to Your News Leader:

In response to our customers’ changing business conditions and projected lower demand for rail cars needed to ship commodities, BNSF has made the decision to close three maintenance facilities in Montana and Wyoming and reduce our mechanical workforce there and in several other locations. With volumes lower than anticipated due to several factors, including changes in the coal and energy sector, the number of rail cars and locomotives moving on our network and the repairs needed have decreased. Seven employees are impacted in Mandan and six in Minot.

Those employees have been notified, and we’re working to connect them with available resources. We are also offering the option to potentially transfer to a number of open positions at other locations in our network. Employees accepting a job in other locations will receive a relocation package to assist with the move. Some impacted employees will be able to exercise their seniority for these jobs as part of their collective bargaining agreements.

