BMSO Capitol Concert still on

The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra has decided to perform its annual Fourth of July concert on the Capitol Grounds, following health and safety guidelines.

"It was a difficult decision. Obviously we've seen lots of events get canceled and so we put a lot of thought into and tried to figure out a way we could do it safely. And I recalled a snow angel event at the Capitol Mall. 9,000 people, and they're spread out and they got their arms out and they're making snow angels so they're obviously all six feet apart," said Mike Gardner, executive director.

The music starts at 8 and fireworks begin at dark.