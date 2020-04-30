BHS students receive caps and gowns.

Bismarck High School staff were running caps and gowns out to their seniors.

It gave teachers and coaches a chance to see their students one more time, and helped everybody get ready for a graduation ceremony that is still getting organized.

“We still need to follow order, but we also want to make it a special time for these kids. They'll obviously remember this for the rest of their life for certain reasons. We just want to make sure they know we're still out there, and we're supporting them, our students,” said Scott Nustad, BHS athletics administrator.

Each volunteer delivered 10 to 20 caps and gowns around the city.

