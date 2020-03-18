BEK Communications plans to upgrade speeds and offer free internet to those in need

With schools, and many companies and businesses moving to at-home work, there's a bigger need for quick, reliable internet access.

In response to the coronavirus, BEK Communications says it will double customer internet speeds and provide free internet for four months to those in need.

No one knows if students will get back to classrooms this year.

"At this point, not all of our students are connected in every one of our areas in North Dakota by high speed internet access, and that could be problematic as we being discussing online learning," said Kristen Baesler, state superintendent.

With internet services lacking in rural areas, BEK Communications is making it a goal to give every student access.

