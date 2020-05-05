BAGD helps most vulnerable get groceries in Williams County

During the COVID-19 pandemic, for some, the simple task of buying groceries has become potentially hazardous.

A local non-profit was quickly organized and aptly named Basin Area Grocery Delivery, or BAGD, a service to help the most vulnerable populations get access to food and basic necessities. Volunteers take their client's list and do their shopping for them while using appropriate protective gear.

The groceries are individually sanitized and delivered without contact to the client's home and are later invoiced for the items. BAGD's mission is to protect those in Williams County most susceptible of contracting the virus while helping to slow the spread.

"I really wanted to find a way to keep everybody safe, to keep people out of our hospital system that doesn't necessarily have all the equipment to service. So, I found it extremely important to make sure that we do flatten the curve. We are taking extra measures to keep everybody within Williams County safe and healthy," said BAGD President Janessa Storlie.

To apply for BAGD services, visit BAGD.org/apply. You can also find information there on how to donate or volunteer.