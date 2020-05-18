B-52 flyovers honor frontline workers

Minot Air Force Base showed support for COVID-19 front line workers across the state Monday.

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the base made its way over medical facilities in four cities across the state, including Minot.

The Air Force Salute was meant to honor first line responders and express the Air Force's gratitude for all medical and health care professionals.

The Ramirez family, who's involved in both the military and medicine, viewed Monday's flyover in the Magic City.

"We haven't seen anything like this before, in our lifetime and they're giving it their all and doing their best to keep us healthy,” said Maj. Johnny Ramirez, a member of the 5th Operations Support Squadron.

"As a military spouse, it was really heartwarming to know that people we always help to support, you know in turn came out and supported us,” said Wyrene Ramirez, a 5 East Medical Unit nurse at Trinity hospital.

Flyovers also took place in Bismarck, Fargo, and Grand Forks.

The Air Force performs nearly 1,000 flyovers each year.

They are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and are incorporated into existing flying schedules.

