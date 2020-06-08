Avoiding the 'summer slide'

Kids might want to ditch the books this summer, but experts say it's important they read at least 20 minutes a day to avoid the "summer slide."

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library's summer reading program offers some incentives that might get your kids to pick up a book.

Children and teens who log 10 hours of reading during June will receive a $10 gift card to Barnes and Noble.

The challenge starts over in July, and kids can win another gift card. Kids who complete the challenge in both June and July will be entered in the grand prize drawing.

Librarians encourage kids to get creative with their 20 minutes of daily reading.

"You'd be surprised how much 20 minutes a day adds up," said Jana Maher, better known as Miss Sparkles from the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library. "Reading the back of your cereal box when you're eating breakfast, I did that all the time when I was a kid. When you're riding in the car reading the signs, listening to audio books, that counts for minutes too."

You can print a reading log from the library's website or Facebook page. Miss Sparkles also has them available at her story times in the park.

