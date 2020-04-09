Auto insurance companies offer relief during COVID-19

Some auto insurance agencies are now doing their part in providing financial relief for their clients.

Less cars are on the road and that means less accidents are happening. Auto insurance agencies are taking notice and are working to help their clients during COVID-19.

Allstate Insurance is one of two auto insurance companies taking direct action by offering different forms of support.

Allstate Car insurance "Shelter in Place" payback will give personal auto insurance customers on average 15 percent money back based on their monthly premiums in April and May.

The company is also offering free Allstate Identity Protection free for the rest of the year for all U.S. residents.

Customers facing financial challenges can also request a special payment plan that delays payments for 60 days with no penalty.

Allstate will also automatically cover customers using their personal vehicles to deliver food, medicine, and other goods for commercial purpose during the COVID-19 emergency period.

Local Allstate agent Kim Albert says clients should reach out.

"Tell everybody to you know, work through this process, contact their agents and make sure they're talking to everybody and find out what their options are and to take advantage of the programs that are out there,” Albert said.

Another car insurance agency, American Family Insurance, is also giving back.

The company will be issuing a onetime payment of $50 for each personal automobile. The vehicle must have an in force policy effective March 11 of this year.

The company will be mailing checks to the home address on the policy and they will be automatically processed.

There is also no vehicle cap as long as they meet the other requirements.

American Family insurance State Sales Director Jennifer Conoryea says the company owes it to customers to give back.

"We're doing this as an effort to be responsible to our customers. And we know that due to COVID-19, and this pandemic, that a lot of people are staying at home to care for themselves and their loved ones which driving less is a result of that and filing fewer claims. So they deserve this this premium relief and we want to give it to them," Conoryea said.

American Family says they will return $200 million to their customers, with All State estimating more than $600 million paid back.

While offices around the state and country are experiencing different level of closures, both companies want to assure clients they are there to help you.

