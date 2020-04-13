Auto detailer feels impact of COVID-19 pandemic

A local family-owned auto detail business is feeling the impact of the changing times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoda Morgan of Morgan's Detailing says he has seen business slow down, citing customers not wanting to take the chance of contracting the virus with a trip to a car detailer.

Morgan explained how he's needed to take care to make sure any potential germs are deep-cleaned away.

"On the inside of the vehicle, there's been a lot of changes because you've got to actually get through the vinyl pores to get the virus out... so it makes it a little challenge for all the detailers," Morgan said.

Morgan is scheduling appointments through Facebook as normal.

He has taken the steps to wear gloves, a handkerchief, and mask while he works.