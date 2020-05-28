Authorities release names of officers involved in deadly shooting

UPDATE: On May 27, 2020 at approximately 2:24 p.m., Sgt. Kelly McLean and Corporal Ron Nord responded to 2627 S 17th St. #303 to serve a Writ of Restitution as ordered by a Judge.

The Writ of Restitution ordered deputies to remove Salamah Pendleton, Lola Moore and all possessions any time after 5/24/2020 at 11:59 pm.

Uniformed deputies knocked and received no answer at the door.

Deputies gained access to the apartment and observed Salamah Pendleton retreat to a bedroom. Deputies gave several commands to Pendleton to come out of the bedroom.

Eventually, deputies opened the bedroom door. Upon opening the door, Deputies were overtaken by heavy gunfire and retreated away from the door.

Deputies immediately radioed for assistance and several agencies responded. Corporal Ron Nord was shot in the upper leg and abdomen. He is in stable condition.

Sgt. Kelly McLean is in his 28th year with the Sheriff’s Office and former assistant team leader of the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team.

Corporal Ron Nord is a veteran of the US Air Force and is in his 34th year of law enforcement. He has been the Civil process Deputy with the Sheriff’s Office for 9 years.

The first uniformed Grand Forks Police Department officers arriving on scene were Corporal Patrick Torok, a 27+ year veteran of the GFPD, and a 25+ year veteran of the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team, and Officer Cody Holte, a 3 year and 3 month veteran of the GFPD, and a member of the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office Regional Water Rescue Team.

Corporal Torok and Officer Holte immediately entered into the apartment, coming to the aid of the deputies under fire. Gunfire was exchanged in multiple volleys between Pendleton and the officers on scene. Through the exchanges, Pendleton received several gunfire wounds. Aid was rendered on scene, and he was transported to Altru for his injuries. Lola Moore, 61-year-old Grand Forks resident, was killed by gunfire during the course of the incident.

Deputy Ron Nord suffered gunfire wounds, was assisted on scene and transported for medical aid. Officer Cody Holte suffered multiple gunfire wounds during the incident. Emergency medical aid was rendered by officers on scene. Those officers ultimately carried Officer Holte out of the apartment and to the ambulance for transport to Altru, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officer Cody Holte leaves behind his wife and infant son, and we ask that you remember them in your thoughts and prayers.

Press Conference introduction of ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation:

My name is Lonnie Grabowska and I am the Director of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. NDBCI is the investigative division of the North Dakota Office of Attorney General. I will be making a statement about the role of our agency in the active investigation related to the recent Officer Involved Shooting and Homicide at 2627 South 17th Street in Grand Forks, #303 on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 27th.

The ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to deploy approximately 15 Criminal Agents, from various locations across the State to assist on these investigations, which includes the continued processing of the original scene.

NDBCI will continue to work with the Grand Forks Police Department, the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office, and the Grand Forks County State’s Attorney’s Office on reporting findings and details regarding these active investigations. NDBCI would like to thank the various, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies offering essential support.

Due to the sensitive nature of this active investigation, I am not able to answer detailed questions at this time. The results of the completed investigation will be forwarded to the Grand Forks County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. We ask for your continued patience as we work through this sensitive and active investigation.

The first uniformed Grand Forks Police Department officers arriving on scene were Corporal Patrick Torok, a 27+ year veteran of the GFPD, and a 25+ year veteran of the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team, and Officer Cody Holte, a 3 year and 3 month veteran of the GFPD, and a member of the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office Regional Water Rescue Team.

Corporal Torok and Officer Holte immediately entered into the apartment, coming to the aid of the deputies under fire. Gunfire was exchanged in multiple volleys between Pendleton and the officers on scene. Through the exchanges, Pendleton received several gunfire wounds. Aid was rendered on scene, and he was transported to Altru for his injuries. Lola Moore, 61-year-old Grand Forks resident, was killed by gunfire during the course of the incident. Deputy Ron Nord suffered gunfire wounds, was assisted on scene and transported for medical aid. Officer Cody Holte suffered multiple gunfire wounds during the incident. Emergency medical aid was rendered by officers on scene. Those officers ultimately carried Officer Holte out of the apartment and to the ambulance for transport to Altru, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officer Cody Holte leaves behind his wife and infant son, and we ask that you remember them in your thoughts and prayers.

Press Conference introduction of ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation:

My name is Lonnie Grabowska and I am the Director of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. NDBCI is the investigative division of the North Dakota Office of Attorney General. I will be making a statement about the role of our agency in the active investigation related to the recent Officer Involved Shooting and Homicide at 2627 South 17th Street in Grand Forks, #303 on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 27th.

The ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to deploy approximately 15 Criminal Agents, from various locations across the State to assist on these investigations, which includes the continued processing of the original scene.

NDBCI will continue to work with the Grand Forks Police Department, the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office, and the Grand Forks County State’s Attorney’s Office on reporting findings and details regarding these active investigations. NDBCI would like to thank the various, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies offering essential support.

Due to the sensitive nature of this active investigation, I am not able to answer detailed questions at this time. The results of the completed investigation will be forwarded to the Grand Forks County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. We ask for your continued patience as we work through this sensitive and active investigation.

