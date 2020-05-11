Audit finds State Water Commission violating state law with lack of emergency and operating plans

State Auditor Josh Gallion says investigators found the State Water Commission lacks an emergency plan and aren't tracking dam operating plans.

Both are required by state law.

Auditors say commissioners had an emergency action plan for less than 40 percent of the dams not owned by the federal government.

None of those dams had a dam operating plan.

“I encourage the Water Commission to address the issues we identified and make the necessary corrections to minimize the risk to life and property associated with a potential dam failure,” said Gallion.

Commissioners say most of the state's most dangerous dams have emergency plans, but they'll develop a system to make sure dam owners are following state law.

They also say they'll start requesting operating plans but say they may ask for a change to the statute that requires this.

Read the full audit at: https://www.nd.gov/auditor/sites/www/files/documents/Reports/State/2019%20Water%20Commission.pdf

