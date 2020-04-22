Attorneys continue to report to court amid COVID-19 crisis

Cities and counties across North Dakota have limited access or altogether shutdown facilities to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, at some of our state's courthouses, court is still in session.

This is bringing some concern to attorneys who have to continue showing up to court to give their clients representation.

Despite the pandemic, some court proceedings are going on as normal in Ward County.

“We are going to court, things have not been continued whereas a lot of other counties have continued the proceedings unless they are necessary,” said Ashley Gulke, defense attorney.

The North Dakota State Supreme Court declared a state of judicial emergency, which pushed all civil and criminal jury trials back until July 1 to limit close contact.

The order also opened up telecommunication to try to limit public contact.

“To encourage the district court judges to use alternative means of holding hearings. So rather than making people come in in person, letting them appear by telephone, interactive TV or one of those video conferencing apps,” said Sally Holewa, state court administrator.

However, attorneys say that depending on the case, telecommunicating might not be enough to properly represent their client.

“If we've requested to appear telephonically, they will allow that, but your client has to agree to that. And sometimes that makes your client uncomfortable because sometimes they want to tell you something during an hearing like, 'hey, that's not how that went,’” said Gulke.

Attorneys also say that attempting to hold a hearing in court over the phone makes the job more difficult.

“When you have more than one person on the line for these telephone hearings, you can't really do much of anything. And just as a practical matter too when you got to assess the credibility of witnesses and you know take testimony from people, you don't want it to be some disembodied voice,” said Kyle Craig, defense attorney.

Also, many court proceedings are still open to the public.

“So that's kind of disconcerting is that the public still feels the need to come to these hearings. And they do have a right to come to them, but it would certainly be nice if someone is ill at any time, not just during this time, but at any time to not come to a closed room and cough and bring a bunch of unnecessary people,” said Gulke.

Navigating a person's right to due process, in the era of COVID-19.

Your News Leader has reached out to the public defender's office in Jamestown for comment and are awaiting a response.

The state does say if a trial is being held virtually you can still tune in. You can contact the clerk of court for the case to get details.

