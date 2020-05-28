Attorney submits request to separate Howard and Entzel murder case

Court Documents say Earl Howard's attorney requested his client get a separate trial from Nikki Entzel in a murder case.

According to court documents, the request to separate the two defendants was filed on May 22.

Howard's attorney said if he and Entzel appeared together, Howard's case would be heard in front of an impartial jury.

The request also states, Entzel may be incentivized to not provide testimony in favor of Howard.

A judge has not yet approved the request of the motion.

Howard and Entzel are accused of murdering Chad Entzel at his home in January.

A jury trial is scheduled for the two defendants in August.

