Athletes traveled up to 10 hours to compete in Bismarck track meet

Athletes from across the region were in Bismarck Saturday to compete in one of the nation's few official track meets.

Some traveled more than 10 hours to be here.

Organizers said it was great to finally give these young athletes a chance to compete.

"I was super excited because in fifth grade there's a track meet that goes on and it got cancelled because of COVID so...I'm excited that I got to do this," said sixth grader, Zakai.

Zakai said he passed time and stayed in shape by running in the backyard and jumping on a trampoline. Organizers said social distancing guidelines were heavily respected and this will likely be the only track meet of the entire 2020 season.

