Assisted living residents at Edgewood on Dominion get an outdoor concert

It's difficult to be cooped up for too long during this pandemic.

Assisted living residents at Edgewood on Dominion got kind of a taste of the outdoors today as they enjoyed a concert by two musicians who maintained their social distance.

Residents remained in their apartments as an accordion player and a guitarist made their way around the complex stopping to play in certain spots.

Edgewood on Dominion Life Enrichment Director April Darger said "Music by far is one thing that they really really love we with our no visitor policy at this time in our community have not had music for two months."

Darger said she hopes she can keep lining up events like this for her residents.

