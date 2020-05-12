Art provides stress relief during social distancing

Picking up an art hobby can be a good stress reliever during social distancing.

Margie Bolton said she sees the mental benefits art can provide.

“It's a really great stress reliever. You come down, and you're just supposed to relax. You are supposed to just lose yourself,” said Bolton.

Her Main Street art studio in Minot offers take-home projects and socially distant studio setups.

“We're looking at seeing what's simple and easy to add on that anybody can do. We're always trying to do something that's trendy or quirky or that's fun for people,” said Bolton.

Bolton said time can fly when you're lost in art.

“They can be socially distant, but they don't have to be socially distant from their artwork. When they sit down, it's still the great adventure that they've had before,” said Bolton.

Giving a new avenue to express creativity.

Margie's Art Glass Studio was able to open last week.