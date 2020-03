A Bismarck man pleaded guilty in court Friday for setting a bible on fire inside North Walmart in Bismarck in December.

Twenty-seven-year-old Andrew Ells pleaded guilty to endangering by fire of explosion and had his arson charge was dismissed.

Prosecutors say Ells started the fire as a distraction to steal items from the store.

The cost of damage to the store was approximately $300,000.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set for Ells.