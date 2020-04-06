Applebee's partners with Bismarck Public Schools to aid families in need

The Bismarck Public Schools Foundation has partnered with Bismarck Applebee's to "takeout" some of the devastating effects that COVID-19 has had on struggling BPS families.

Applebee's is hosting three takeout nights; two at their North location, and one at their South location.

Community members can simply pre-register for takeout at Applebee's on the BPS Foundations Facebook page or website. At least 20 people need to register for each night in order to make the fundraiser possible. Applebee's is committing to donating 20% from the event days' total meal prices back to The Bismarck Public School Foundation for the COVID-19 BPS Family Assistance Fund.

The fundraiser dates are:

Monday, April 13th at the South Location

Tuesday, April 14th at the North Location

Thursday, April 16th at the North Location

from 11am to close.

BPS Foundation’s Stacey Lang said: "We're just hoping that people can take the opportunity to order and have a chance to be able to get away from cooking a meal at their home. And, also be able to help the struggling families at the same time. We figured it was a win, win situation."

When you arrive for takeout be sure to mention that you participating in the "Takeout COVID-19 Event" so server will save your receipt and the money will go to the foundation COVID-19 BPS Family Assistance Fund. The fund serves as a safety net for struggling BPS families to provide essential needs that cannot be met through existing community services and resources.

If you are unable to attended the fundraiser nights and want to help, you can always donate to the COVID-19 BPS Family Assistance Fund at: https://www.bpsfoundation.com/

