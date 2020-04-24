Apple Grove Golf Course operating amid social distancing guidelines

Apple Grove Golf Course is wrapping up its first week with social distancing guidelines.

Co-owner Don Aasen says staff is making sure to clean the course benches and the carts after every use.

"We make sure only one person comes into the clubhouse at a time and try to keep everybody separate so they go out to play and they're not right behind each other. It's been working actually pretty good," Aasen said.

Aasen added that opening week in 2020 has been just as busy, with folks looking to get outside after being cooped up in their houses.

