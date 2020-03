Fire crews in Burlington responded late Thursday afternoon to a fire at a small apartment complex.

The fire occurred at a residence just off of Park Road near Old Settlers Park sometime before 6 p.m.

Visible flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the structure.

Firefighters set up pools of water to draw from to battle the flames.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, or if anyone was home at the time.

Your News Leader will follow up with fire officials for updates.