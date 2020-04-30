Anti-gerrymandering petition approved for signatures

A ballot measure that would put the Ethics Commission in charge of redrawing district voting zones has been approved to collect signatures.

Organizers say they want the district lines to be drawn by an unbiased body, rather than the state legislature. The lines will be redrawn following the 2020 Census.

Other states have had issues redrawing their lines, even resulting in lawsuits and court-ordered redrawings. North Dakota hasn't seen these circumstances.

When the petition was first introduced to Attorney General Al Jaegar, Ethics Commission Chair Ron Goodman said the Ethics Commission wasn't created to redraw the lines, but will if they are given that responsibility.

The group backing the petition has until July 6 to collect nearly 27,000 signatures to be approved for the November ballot.

