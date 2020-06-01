An outdoor fitness park is coming to Jaycee Centennial Park in Bismarck.

The AARP sponsored outdoor fitness park will be located along 4th St. near the corner of Century Ave.

It will consist of a sun-sail for shade and FitLot adaptable exercise equipment which includes an elliptical, bench press and step up station.

AARP leaders said the new park is aimed at helping people stay active year-round.

AARP North Dakota State Director Josh Askvig said, "It's an opportunity for folks to recreate outdoors and continue to be a part of healthy living and then as I said we're still working through discussions with the park district as well as FitLot about doing some programming so folks can learn how to safely use it when it's completed."

The project should be complete by the end of July, early August.

