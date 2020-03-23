An influx of working from home is putting a strain on computer networks

Workplaces and schools have been sending people home to abide by social distancing regulations. Now there's an abrupt surge in internet usage, testing bandwidth capabilities everywhere.

As people begin to work from home in large numbers, broadband services are trying to keep up with excess routing patterns.

“Now they're doing it really really fast with many times the amount of data than they used to have to do it with,” said the Information Technology Department’s Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley.

Riley says the influx of at-home workers is putting strain on the system, but the Information Technology Department and telecom providers have been working to ensure everyone can stay connected.