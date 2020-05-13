An estimated $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package introduced in the House

The CARES Act is the largest emergency aid package in history, at more than $2 trillion.

Democratic House members have announced plans for a new coronavirus aid bill that would be even larger, perhaps more than $3 trillion.

House Democrats are calling the bill the HEROES Act.

It would include extensions to some of the programs featured in the CARES Act with another round of direct cash payment checks, additional funding for testing, and an extension of unemployment benefits through January of next year.

But the bill would also include some new initiatives like a $200 billion fund for essential workers to receive hazard pay, more than $900 billion directly to local, tribal, and state governments, and additional resources for elections to turn to mail-in voting.

But some lawmakers say the bill was released hastily as funding from the last relief packages are still being released.

“Not all that money's deployed yet, so our response is let's see where we have to fix things. Let's find where we have gaps. Let's deal with that,” says Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

Armstrong says the drafting of this bill was vastly different than those prior.

He says the CARES Act involved many negotiations, while the HEROES Act has failed to communicate with bipartisan effort.

The House has yet to call lawmakers back to Washington D.C. due to the pandemic, but with a vote on the bill projected to take place on Friday, many could be making the trip back.

