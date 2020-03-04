Amtrak waives change fees as coronavirus continues to spread

The coronavirus impacts all walks of life, including travel across the country. Amtrak is doing what it can to accommodate passengers who changed their plans in light of the virus.

The Empire Builder route makes several stops in North Dakota, including Minot and Williston. Passengers who change their plans in light of the coronavirus will not be penalized.

Amtrak announced that it will suspend change fees for travelers for any reservations made before April 30, 2020. The company has not placed any travel restrictions for now, but they released a statement saying they understand the concerns of customers, that reads, in part:

“We will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation closely and adjust this policy as necessary.”

At this time it not clear how many tickets Amtrak will have to change. For more information on how to change an existing reservation visit the Amtrak website.

