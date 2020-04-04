Amidon COVID-19 testing site

The Governor's new pilot project called "Operation Drive-In" kicked off Saturday in Amidon, offering drive up coronavirus tests.

Cars were backed up to the highway at the Slope County fairgrounds in Amidon. Slope County residents could receive a coronavirus test, even if they weren't showing any symptoms.

"A smaller community is ideal for us to kind of set it up and to get some lessons learned to try to make this for efficient for both Public Health, population and the soldiers," said 81st Civil Support Team Commander, Lt. Col. Patrick Flanagan.

The North Dakota Department of Health and North Dakota National Guard conducted 367 tests in Slope County Saturday. Southwest District Health has prepared for this exact scenario for more than 15 years.