Amber Alert canceled after missing Utah child found safe, police say

An Amber Alert issued early Sunday morning for a missing 4-year-old girl out of Utah has been canceled after the child was found safe, authorities said.

According to police, Arilyn Crow had been abducted in South Salt Lake. The South Salt Lake Police Department said later Sunday morning that she had been located unharmed.

Police identified the abduction suspect as 25-year-old Courtney Crow. KSL reports she was taken into police custody.

