Alternatives to hands-on lab classes

Since all North Dakota schools have switched to online teaching, that means hands-on lab classes have move online as well.

Students with majors like nursing or mechanics no longer have the option of physically touching and experimenting with things they normally would have access to.

Blood smears slides are what future medical lab techs are using instead of microscopes to examine red and white blood cells.

Bismarck State College medical lab tech major Jewel Spitzer said, "My teacher found this really awesome website that the University of Minnesota put out and they have hundreds of different microscopes slides and then, it will just show up on your computer and you can go through it pretty much the same as you could on the micro scope and it's nice because it will show on our screens."

Bismarck State College's Medical laboratory technician coordinator Tracie Seibel says when they made the switch to online learning it wasn't hard to find teaching tools like the blood smear slides. Colleges and universities all over the country opened up their online databases for instructor use.

Seibel said, "So for me as an instructor the hardest part for me was finding which one I wanted to use and it was overwhelming. The response, the camaraderie of the profession was just overwhelming."

Automotive technology majors like Tyler Strandberg are making lab course adjustments as well.

Strandberg said, "We're able to take our testing equipment home with us and we can take a video of ourselves testing different sensors and what not on the vehicle and we can send that into our instructor for review or have any questions on it as well."

Students say they are making the best of distance learning limitations and working around them.

Students and teachers at BSC say they can't wait to get back in the classroom once this is all over.

