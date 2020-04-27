All residents, staff of Trinity Homes tested for COVID-19 come back negative

Trinity Health said that all residents and staff at the Trinity Homes long-term care facility who were testing for COVID-19 Thursday were negative.

Trinity Health said roughly 455 residents and staff were tested by teams from both Trinity and First District Health Unit.

The testing came on the heels of Gov. Burgum’s push last week to expand testing across the state, which included testing at long-term care facilities.

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan said that a few staff members who were unable to be tested that day will be tested using available supplies under guidance from the State Health Department.