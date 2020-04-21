Airmen return home to Minot from Guam

A group of airmen returned to Minot on Monday after a nine-month deployment to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

The group was made up of the 69th Bomb Squadron, 5th Maintenance Group, and 5th Mission Support Group.

They supported the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's Continuous Bomber Presence mission with 2,100 flight hours and multiple large-force exercises with 10 allies and partner nations.

Lt. Col. Dennis Zabka says the team is glad to be back after a job well done.

"We're certainly proud of all the work we did. We're also very happy to be home. We're especially grateful for our families who have patiently waiting for us all this time through multiple extensions. It's really great to be back with them and be back with Team Minot," Zabka said.

Zabka added that the Nighthawks helped improve and enhance inter-operability with military forces pretty much anywhere the Indo-Pacific Command touches.

The returning airmen are being placed in what's called "Restriction of Movement" as a precautionary measure.

They will be restricted to their homes and dorms for 14 days in the event they are carrying the COVID-19 illness asymptomatically.

