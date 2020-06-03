Airmen killed in shooting at Grand Forks AFB identified

The family of one of the airmen who died Monday in Grand Forks says she was the victim of domestic violence.

Natasha Raye Aposhian, 21, of Arizona was identified by her parents in a statement released to Valley News Live as the person killed in a deadly shooting at Grand Forks Air Force Base.

“Natasha had recently joined the Air Force and was just starting to embark on a career serving her country. It’s a tragedy she won’t get to fulfill her hopes and dreams,” the family said.

Aposhian, an airman first class, joined the Air Force in December and completed basic training in February, according to her family.

On Wednesday the other person killed was identified as Airman First Class Julian Carlos Torres, 20, of Texas.

Grand Forks was the first duty station for both members and neither deployed, according to a statement from the base.

Torres was reportedly rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries shortly after arriving.

Air Force personnel responded at 4:30 a.m. Monday for a shooting inside the dormitory that left two air force members dead.

Their deaths remain under investigation.

