Agribusinesses may be eligible for pandemic relief loans

Agribusinesses struggling with the coronavirus pandemic can get economic assistance from state programs.

One of the programs is from the Bank of North Dakota called the COVID-19 PACE Recovery Program, or CPR.

Under CPR, a small business can apply for $5 million and a business with more than 500 employees can apply for $10 million.

That loan comes with a six month deferral and a 1% interest rate.

For more information, just ask your local lender or go to https://bnd.nd.gov/business/covid-19-pace-recovery-program/.

