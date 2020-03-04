Ag secretary designates 16 North Dakota counties disaster areas

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Wednesday designated 16 North Dakota counties as disaster areas for issues including drought, excessive snow and moisture, high winds and hail.

And combined with previous disaster declarations, all 53 of the state's counties are covered.

Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring says the designation makes resources available to help producers recover from their losses.

That includes emergency loans.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 20.

For more information visit www.farmers.gov/recover.