Ag labor losses

The global pandemic not only brought a halt to much of trade, but it's also froze immigration. Countries that North Dakota gets much of its foreign labor from were on lockdown during critical months of the planting season. And now it's struggling to keep up.

This time of year, farmers usually get some help planting putting on new equipment. But for the past two months, farms have been understaffed.

"It's really hampered how Spring's work is going forward. I mean, some of these guys count on this labor during calving season. Now they've been stuck doing it themselves. And when you've got a lot of cows, you're pretty much a walking zombie,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Upwards of 1,800 foreign laborers come from South Africa, Jamaica, Honduras and others to work on North Dakota farms every year. But due to travel and immigration restrictions, the state is short-handed.

For months, there had been talks about expediting the visa process.

"My goodness, I don't know how you4 go from record employment to record unemployment and not make an adjustment with immigration as well. Particularly with the type of workers that are needed in construction and the similarities, in terms of skill sets, with the oil patch. Same with agriculture quite honestly,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer R-N.D.

However, many farmers are still trying to wrap LAST year's crop, with roughly eight of corn still unharvested after an excessively moist fall.

For the time being, federal and state governments are increasing emergency loans and grants for farmers. Including upwards of $2 million in loans or up to $10,000 in grants through the Small Business Administration.