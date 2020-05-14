Aeronautics Commission: April worst month in recorded state history for passenger boardings

State Aeronautics Commission leaders say April was the worst month for North Dakota plane travel since the state started keeping records 40 years ago.

Only 4,964 passengers boarded flights statewide.

That's down 87,099 passengers from 92,063 last year.

That's a 94.61% decline.

In Bismarck, only 1,213 boarded flights, down from 24,690 in April of 2019.

The trend continues across the state, as every airport saw at least an 88% decline.

Aeronautics Commission leaders say they expect a moderate rebound in May, as the country begins to open back up.

